By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, Larry Krasner, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor will no longer seek jail time before conviction for those charged with what he says are low-level offenses, including prostitution.

But advocates for victims who are sex-trafficked say those offenses should be looked at, carefully.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says prosecutors will not seek cash-bail for those charged with prostitution, either selling or buying sex.

“It is a violent and vicious industry,” said Shea Rhodes, Director of Villanova’s Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation.

Rhodes works to change laws to protect sex-trafficking victims lured into the trade.

“I would not consider it, just on its face, a non-violent offense,” she said.

Rhodes says she applauds the effort to keep prostitutes out of prison, but it is a slippery slope when it comes to johns.

“When we look at the spectrum of individuals who are sex buyers, our very own Kensington strangler was a sex buyer, there are very violent incidents involving sex buyers, that is not uncommon,” she said.

A spokesman for Krasner says they will examine cases individually and any charge involving minors is excluded from the new policy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch