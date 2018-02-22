PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have the NBA’s easiest remaining schedule.

After 55 games, the Sixers entered the all-star break at a respectable 30-25, despite playing against one of the league’s hardest first half schedules. Philadelphia already completed their season series against Boston, Toronto, Houston, Golden State, San Antonio, Portland, and Utah.

The Sixers, currently the No. 7 seed in the east, sit just 3.5 games back of the No. 3 seeded Cavaliers.

According to Basketball Reference, Philly has a 98.1-percent chance to reach the playoffs, fourth best in the conference.

Earlier this month, LeBron James mentioned the Sixers along with Toronto and Boston as a top team in the East.

On Wednesday, Sixers head coach Brett Brown addressed the media and explained how the goal is still to simply make the playoffs.

Brett Brown spoke to the media today. He explained how his team's goal is to make the playoffs, not get home court advantage. That's gravy. They'll pursue 2H of season aggressively, not taking current seed for granted. #Sixers — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) February 21, 2018

The Sixers begin their second half schedule on the road on Thursday night at the Bulls, a team that has lost eight of their last 10 games. The Sixers are 7-point favorites.