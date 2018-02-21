NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The next round of court challenges in the Pennsylvania congressional redistricting saga is getting underway. Republicans in the Pennsylvania state legislature are planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay Wednesday, and another challenge is planned for federal court.

Lawrence Tabas, an attorney representing several Republican candidates and volunteers, believes the U.S. Supreme Court should put a hold on the implementation of new congressional maps in Pennsylvania.

“The Supreme Court did not give appropriate time for the legislature to fulfill its U.S. constitutional duty,” he said.

Tabas says the state legislature was not given enough time to draw and pass a new map under the time frame laid out by the state Supreme Court. And he says the implementation of the new map, with such a tight time-line, is a due-process and equal protection issue.

“That’s not fair to any voter in Pennsylvania, Democrat, Republican, Independent,” Tabas said. “All voters have been put into this situation of chaos and confusion.”

He compares the timeline to referees in the Super Bowl changing the rules of the game in the fourth quarter, leaving coaches and players scrambling to try to determine how to now play the game.