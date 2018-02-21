PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A top Pittsburgh attorney is accused of sexually abusing his dog.
CBS Pittsburgh reports that Ivan DeVoren has been charged dozens of counts of sexual abuse to the animal.
According to a police report obtained by CBS Pittsburgh, witnesses say they heard DeVoren engaging in sexual activities with his yellow Labrador retriever named Snoopy on a number of occasions.
Witnesses told police they kept records of the alleged incidents, including hearing the dog whimpering, creaking furniture and obscene language.
Snoopy was taken into custody and transported to a veterinary hospital where veterinarians said they found signs of sexual abuse.
Police say that when detectives searched DeVoren’s apartment, they also found drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
DeVoren has been charged with ten counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, ten counts of sexual intercourse with an animal, and drug possession.
DeVoren also volunteered as a dog walker for the Humane Animal Rescue in 2014, but the organization says he was never alone with any of the animals.
