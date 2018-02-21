Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s some good news for residents affected by Sunday’s four-alarm fire in Old City.

City: Fire Left Philadelphia Building ‘Imminently Dangerous’ 

Several residents who live near 239 Chestnut St. are being allowed back home. Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections has given the all clear for the following seven addresses to be re-occupied:

  • 229 Chestnut St
  • 231 Chestnut St
  • 233 Chestnut St
  • 33 S 3rd St
  • 35 S 3rd St
  • 37-39 S 3rd St
  • 32-42 S Bank St

Officials said four properties are still too dangerous to live in, but city inspectors will allow residents to enter briefly to retrieve medication, important paperwork and other personal items.

  • 241-43 Chestnut Street
  • 45 S. 3rd Street
  • 41-43 S 3rd Street
  • 24 S. Bank Street

In all cases, officials say residents should contact property managers to make arrangements for re-occupancy or retrieval of belongings.

The following road closures will remain in effect:

  • Chestnut between S Bank and S 4th Streets
  • Elbow Lane between S Bank and S 3rd Streets
  • S Bank between Elbow Lane and Chestnut Street
  • S 3rd St between Elbow Lane and Walnut Street.

City officials have ordered 239 Chestnut St. to be demolished.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

