MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Boosting morale with a little duct tape.

A group of engineers at a Burlington County security and aerospace company were doing just that on Wednesday.

It’s National Engineers Week, and to celebrate, a bunch of engineers at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown were letting their hair down and duct taping coworkers to the wall for an annual competition known as the Fly on the Wall Challenge. The team whose “fly” stuck on the wall the longest won.

Software Engineer Svetlana Antonov was suspended a few inches from the floor with strips of duck tape holding her in place.

So is there a secret or technique?

“That’s our secret,” Antonov joked. “It’s classified.”

The winning team received a trophy with a golden rubber ducky on top, secured with Velcro and, of course, duct tape.

