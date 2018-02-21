PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have filed to trademark the phrase “Philly Special,” according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
However, the Eagles are reportedly the eighth group to file for the phrase, a Super Bowl 4th-and-goal trick play.
Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben of Gerben Law in Washington, D.C., tells ESPN.com that “the Eagles will have to wait about four months for the USPTO to sort out the filings and then roughly eight months after that to see whether the trademark will be awarded to the team.”
The now famous play was requested by Nick Foles and called by Doug Pederson. It was a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who then reversed it to tight end Trey Burton, who threw it to Foles who was wide open in the end zone. The play flipped the momentum of the game, and the Eagles went on to win their first ever Super Bowl.