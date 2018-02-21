PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cinemark movie theaters nationwide have enhanced their safety policy.

The company’s new baggage and package policy, which starts on Thursday, involves the size of the bags moviegoers are allowed to bring inside.

“I don’t have any problems with that. Safety first,” said movie guest, Kenneth Younger.

A sign is now posted on the front entrance door of the Cinemark 6 theater on Walnut Street by the University of Pennsylvania in West Philadelphia. The sign states that both movie guests and employees are no longer allowed to bring in bags or packages larger than “12” x “12” x ”6” inches. The theater signage also states that the company reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering its theaters.

“If it can prevent a shooting, then I’m all for the change for sure. We don’t need anybody, no more senseless killings at all I’m over it,” said moviegoer, Akaira Younger. Similar sentiments were shared on the heels of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

“I just watched a movie last night about school shootings and I really see how searching can be a good thing yeah so I’m cool,” said Melissa Mcdowall, who was on her way to watch the new Marvel movie Black Panther.

Kenneth Younger was at the movies in Philadelphia on the same night as the deadly Aurora, Colorado theater mass shooting. “A few years back, I went to go see the Dark Knight and I remember that there was a shooting and it was a midnight show with my cousin and I was like that could’ve been us.”

Despite aforementioned approval, not everyone is on board with the change.

“It’s an inconvenience. People carry their stuff in there,” said Cinemark moviegoer, Patricia Beal. The movie theater company states on its website that the exception to the new policy is for diaper bags and medical equipment bags.

“I’m a girl. I have a plethora of bags that wouldn’t bother me at all. Usually all I need is my phone and my wallet anyways so,” said Akaira Younger. If you bring a bag larger than the allowed size, Cinemark stated on its website that there will not be a general area offered to hold bags.

CBS 3 Eyewitness News has reached out to Cinemark Theatres numerous times and have not heard back.