PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A family in South Jersey had an Olympic watch party early this morning to cheer for their favorite women’s bobsledder who was chasing her first gold medal.
Sixteen members of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor’s South Jersey family got together at the house of her aunt.
Aunt June’s house, which was decked out in red, white and blue, was a place of support and cheers as Elana hit the ice.
“We’re very close and these moments, we love to share together,” June said.
They had breakfast, including mimosas and bloody marys, as they prepared to watch their favorite Olympian. Despite, an incrdedible run, the Germans beat Elana, barely.
“To lose seven hundredths of a second, on a race. You can’t even blink that quick,” Elana said.
June and the rest were disappointed with the result, but that didn’t take away their pride.
“We take silver, all day long,” June said.