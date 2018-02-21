By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under:Local TV, Tim Jimenez

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A family in South Jersey had an Olympic watch party early this morning to cheer for their favorite women’s bobsledder who was chasing her first gold medal.

Sixteen members of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor’s South Jersey family got together at the house of her aunt.

Aunt June’s house, which was decked out in red, white and blue, was a place of support and cheers as Elana hit the ice.

“We’re very close and these moments, we love to share together,” June said.

They had breakfast, including mimosas and bloody marys, as they prepared to watch their favorite Olympian. Despite, an incrdedible run, the Germans beat Elana, barely.

“To lose seven hundredths of a second, on a race. You can’t even blink that quick,” Elana said.

June and the rest were disappointed with the result, but that didn’t take away their pride.

“We take silver, all day long,” June said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch