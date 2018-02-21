PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery had his least productive 16-game season of his career, but there appears to be a reason why.
According to Ian Rapoport, Jeffery suffered a torn rotator cuff in training camp and played through it the entire season long.
Jeffery, 28, caught 57 balls for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles.
Jeffery came up huge in the playoffs, especially in the Super Bowl, where he caught three balls for 73 yards and this incredible touchdown.
The Eagles signed Jeffery to a one-year deal last offseason worth $14 million, after Jeffery was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season for using PEDs. Jeffery then signed a four-year extension with Philadelphia on December 2nd worth $52 million ($27 million guaranteed).