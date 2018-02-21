By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery had his least productive 16-game season of his career, but there appears to be a reason why.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jeffery suffered a torn rotator cuff in training camp and played through it the entire season long.

Jeffery, 28, caught 57 balls for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles.

Jeffery came up huge in the playoffs, especially in the Super Bowl, where he caught three balls for 73 yards and this incredible touchdown.

The Eagles signed Jeffery to a one-year deal last offseason worth $14 million, after Jeffery was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season for using PEDs. Jeffery then signed a four-year extension with Philadelphia on December 2nd worth $52 million ($27 million guaranteed). 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch