By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twitter lockout? An alleged bot purge has sparked outrage from conservative Twitter users.

Some users are accusing Twitter of suspending thousands of suspected bot accounts.

A number of right-leaning conservatives, including Alt-Right leader Richard Spenser and Michael Flynn Jr., claim it’s a deliberate political crackdown dubbed #TwitterLockout.

Many report losing a significant number of followers, while other users report being locked out of their accounts and being instructed to share a phone number in order to regain access to their accounts.

This purge may be the latest action Twitter has taken in its war on bots used to spread “fake news” and propaganda.

The social network has suspended numerous suspected bot accounts since the 2016 Presidential election.

