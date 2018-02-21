BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) —Police have arrested and charged three in people in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man on Sunday in Bucks County.
Charles Alexander, Ann Marie Rodriquez and Jonathan Vega are in custody for the murder of Tevin Hill, according to Bensalem Township Police and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
All three suspects have been charged with the criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and related offenses, as they remain behind bars without bail at Bucks County Correctional Facility.
Authorities say the shooting happened on the 900 block of Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Feb. 18, when the three suspects allegedly conspired to rob Hill, who was shot while he sat in his vehicle.
Hill succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was transported for treatment, according to authorities.