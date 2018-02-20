PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to kill members of his church.
Police say Sherwood Hargrove, 59 of Drexel Hill is wanted for making terroristic threats against his church.
It happened Monday at a church located at 3400 State Road in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township.
Police say during a church service, Hargrove was asked to leave and as he was being escorted out by one of the church members he stated, “Y’all are going to die, and they told me how to do it.”
Hargrove was escorted out of the church and left.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hargrove is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.