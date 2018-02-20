PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What do Philadelphia residents want to see most when it comes to education? The panel sifting through applicants for the new city school board has just released the results of a survey that asked that very same question.
The number one issue that Philadelphia schools need to improve is safety, according to 3000 residents who took part in the online survey.
Twelve percent of respondents listed school climate, eleven percent said improving arts and music was the most important, and ten percent said literacy by fourth grade.
The survey was conducted by the mayor’s Education Nominating Panel, which is narrowing down the list of 450 applicants for the new local school board.
The panel has until next Wednesday to present Kenney with 27 names from which he’ll select nine members to form the new board.