PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Saint Joseph’s University women’s basketball team will look for a fifth straight win on Tuesday night as the Hawks host George Washington in an Atlantic 10 match-up.

The fourth straight victory for the Hawks came on Saturday when they hammered La Salle at Hagan Arena, 70-49.

“We’ve gotten into a little bit of a groove here,” Saint Joseph’s head coach Cindy Griffin tells KYW Newsradio. “We’re playing with confidence. We’ve played some tight games, won two on the road and being able to get the win the other day against La Salle was also a confidence builder as well.”

The Hawks are 14-12 overall this season and 9-5 in the Atlantic 10. That has them in a tie for fifth place in the conference with . . . George Washington. The Colonials also have an overall record of 14-12.

“I think they are a possession team,” Griffin says of GW. “They like to shoot early in the shot clock or shoot late in the shot clock. They are very disciplined, they run good offensive sets, they play great defense. They only allow [59] points a game.”

George Washington has won the last four match-ups between these two programs.

This will be the final home game of the regular season for the Hawks and it gets underway at 7:00pm at Hagan Arena.