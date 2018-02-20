PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many believe it was Duce Staley’s time for a promotion.
But according to a source, Tim McManus reports Mike Groh has been promoted to offensive coordinator by Doug Pederson. Staley will reportedly remain with the team as running backs coach.
Groh, 46, was hired by the Eagles last year to be the wide receivers coach.
Staley, 42, played running back for the Eagles from 1997 to 2003 and was hired in 2011 as a quality control coach. Staley has been the team’s running backs coach since 2013.
Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy endorsed Staley for the offensive coordinator position over the weekend.
