By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is in custody as he faces charges for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.

omar palmer mug Police: Suspect Arrested For Kicking Pregnant Woman In Stomach

Credit: (CBS3)

Police arrested Omar Palmer on Tuesday.

Palmer is accused of attacking the woman outside a Center City Dunkin Donuts on Feb. 11.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., when authorities say the 33-year-old victim was outside the Dunkin Donuts at 10th and Arch Streeta, when Palmer allegedly approached her and asked for $2.

The woman, who is 5 months pregnant, says she didn’t have money, and Palmer then kicked her in the stomach, authorities say.

She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

Comments (3)
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Ah, but these monsters have a magical nation in Afreaka

    Reply Report comment
  2. Kathy Thomas says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:29 am

    does anyone understand this type of action? there is no respect for life anymore, sometimes no words can convey your true thoughts.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch