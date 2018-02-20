PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is in custody as he faces charges for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.
Police arrested Omar Palmer on Tuesday.
Palmer is accused of attacking the woman outside a Center City Dunkin Donuts on Feb. 11.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., when authorities say the 33-year-old victim was outside the Dunkin Donuts at 10th and Arch Streeta, when Palmer allegedly approached her and asked for $2.
The woman, who is 5 months pregnant, says she didn’t have money, and Palmer then kicked her in the stomach, authorities say.
She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.
