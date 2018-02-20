TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced three new cabinet appointees on Tuesday, making history in the Garden State.
“For the first time in New Jersey’s 242 years, the majority of a governor’s cabinet appointees will be female,” Murphy said.
The three new cabinet members are Zakiya Smith Ellis, secretary of Higher Education; Sue Fulton, chair of the Motor Vehicle Commission and Deirdre Webster Cobb, chair of the Civil Service Commission.
“With these three nominations, all of which, as always, are subject to Senate confirmation, we are making history,” he said.
The governor said since he decided to run for the post, his goal had been to create a government that was strong and diverse, smart and talented.
Murphy says with his new appointees, the cabinet is as diverse as the population of the Garden State.