PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is a Philadelphia treasure.

His story is incredible, as Embiid came to the U.S. from Cameroon and didn’t start playing basketball until he was a teenager. He lost his first two NBA seasons to injury and then tragically lost his brother in an accident. Many people never believed he’d be able to last in the NBA, but here he is.

The 23-year-old represented the city tremendously in his first all-star weekend — first in Friday’s Rising Stars game, then in Saturday’s Skills competition, and finally on Sunday in the all-star game.

Embiid cheated in the skills competition and joked about it on social media.

It’s not cheating, it’s called being smart lol https://t.co/FIVWSncFWV — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2018

He also left the tag on his jersey.

He revealed his go-to pickup line.

All-Star media question: “If you see an attractive female, what’s your go-to pickup line?” Joel Embiid: “Who wants to sex The Process?” #mutombo — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) February 16, 2018

He then dropped 19 points on 8-13 shooting in 20 minutes, to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks in his first all-star game.

19 PTS / 8 REB / 2 BLK / 1 STL A pretty successful first #NBAAllStar Game appearance for @JoelEmbiid.#NBAAllStar x #JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/Y9WacRKP7c — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 19, 2018

First All Star game and it was an amazing experience!! Learned a lot and decided not to troll tonight #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/JT03oqGjNc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 19, 2018

His favorite moment in the all-star? Blocking Russell Westbrook’s shot. “Just kidding.”

Joel Embiid splashes a 3⃣ over Russell Westbrook on one end and blocks the Brodie on the other 👀 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/sf3gWx3JWr — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 19, 2018

