PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A push to get Philadelphians jobs in clean energy field.
Tuesday’s panel gave area public health leaders a chance to highlight the latest resources and training available to local residents.
Flora Cardoni with PennEnvironment help organize the symposium.
“We really wanted to highlight what the city of Philadelphia is doing to push forward with clean energy solutions that provide well-paying clean energy jobs, to help make sure every community across the city is being elevated by this transition,” she said.
Steve Luxton with the Energy Cordinating Agency of Philadelphia says now is the perfect time for Philadelphians to get trained in jobs in the renewable energy industry like technicians, and installers.
“Renewable energy will be the energy within a decade or so,” he said.
Luxton says a number of clean energy jobs are available to all citizens and training is available.
“The technology is there, but unfortunately what isn’t there is the workforce,” he said.
Steve says the industry is growing into millions of jobs around the country, but Philadelphia is helping to lead the way.
For information about clean energy jobs visit their website here.