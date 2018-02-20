Dense Fog Advisory: For Region Until 10 A.M
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Flyers, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The good news is, the Flyers are on fire. The bad news is, the injuries are piling.

Forward Wayne Simmonds will be out 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury, while goaltender Michal Neuvirth will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Simmonds has played in all 59 games, scoring 20 goals and 17 assists. Forward Oskar Lindblom was recalled and could make his NHL debut in tonight’s game.

Neuvirth suffered his injury in Sunday’s game at MSG against the Rangers. Flyers starting goalie Brian Elliott had successful core muscle surgery last week and is expected to miss 5-6 weeks in total.

The Flyers acquired goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The Flyers are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and currently sit tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 70 points.

