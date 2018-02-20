By Ray Sanchez

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The Florida state House on Tuesday voted down a motion on a bill that would ban assault rifles and large capacity magazine as dozens of students and staff who survived last week’s school shooting headed to the state Capitol to turn their grief into political action.

The motion failed by a 36-71 vote during a legislative session that opened with a prayer for the 17 people killed by a former student last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Florida House Rep. Kionne McGhee of Miami invoked the shooting in asking that HB 219 — which would bans AR-15 rifles and other assault weapons and large capacity magazines — be moved from committee to the House floor for questions, debate and a vote.

“I ask that you keep this bill and the conversation about the solution to combat mass shootings alive,” McGhee told the House before the vote.

“While this is an extraordinary procedural move, the shooting in Parkland demands extraordinary action.”

With subcommittees set to consider the bill not scheduled to meet this session, the bill is effectively dead, McGhee said.

Under the rallying cry of #NeverAgain, dozens of students and staff who survived the Florida school shooting departed for the state Capitol, where they hope to speak with lawmakers about school safety and gun control Wednesday.

