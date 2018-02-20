PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s City Solicitor has announced his resignation, after two years in the job.

Sozi Tulante says he has no designs for higher office.

“Whenever you resign from this position, people think you want to be something else,” he said. “I have no political aspirations.”

He says he really just wants some time to himself.

“You put everything you have into it and then sometimes you have nothing left,” he said.

What Tulante’s left behind, though, is considerable. He’s sued the justice department, big pharma and Wells Fargo bank, successfully defended the city’s soda tax and increased the number of lawyers helping the child welfare system dig out of a case backlog.

“Sozi Tulante is one of the best city solicitors that we’ve ever had and I say that as a former city solicitor,” said Attorney Mark Aronchick.

Aronchick says Tulante attracted a strong team to the office, including chief of litigation Marcel Pratt, who Mayor Kenney has named as successor, subject to confirmation by City Council.