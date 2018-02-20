By Kelly Neilson



Philadelphia has a thriving art scene. Art fairs and galleries are found throughout the city and frequently host local artists and their work. If you’re looking to support Philadelphia’s local art scene, read on.

Art Jawn

1600 N. 5th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122

(215) 515-3919

www.artjawn.com

Artjawn.com seeks to reinvent Philadelphia’s art market by creating one centralized zone that gathers information on individual artists along with large institutions. The website allows artists and the community to buy and sell art from paintings to pottery. You can also research through the site by browsing art institutions, artists and events.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

(215) 546-7775

www.philaopenstudios.org

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST) is a program hosted by the Center for Emerging Visual Artists that allows the community to explore artist studio spaces throughout the city every October. The event features artist talks and demonstrations, workshops, receptions and exhibitions. The event is free of charge for the public and takes place over two weekends. By stopping by, you’ll be supporting local artist in your community.

Philly Art Collective

www.phillyartshow.com

Philly Art Collective is an organization run by artists to showcase and support local art. The collective showcases over 60 artists in various galleries throughout the city every month. The organization also gives back to the community by donating a portion of its sales. This March, the collective is sponsoring a Philly art week that features local artists and their art each night. For more events, click here.

Related: Top Art Galleries In Philadelphia

First Friday

Old City, Philadelphia

www.visitphilly.com

Philadelphia’s First Friday happens every first Friday of the month from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is predominantly located in the Old City area. More than 40 galleries open their doors and welcome art-lovers wandering the streets to check out the art on display and meet the artists behind the art. The galleries feature many local artists as well as those that are established.

Twenty-Two Gallery

236 S. 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 772-1911=

www.twenty-twogallery.com

Twenty-Two Gallery is located near Fitler Square and features local and emerging artists in its gallery. It works with 22 artists skilled in oil painting, photography, watercolors and more. The solo artist featured switches off every month and the gallery hosts an art opening on the second Friday, which includes a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where you’re able to meet the artist and view their work over refreshments. By attending the art openings and purchasing the art represented in the shows, you’ll be supporting Philadelphia’s local art scene. Twenty-Two Gallery also hosts concerts with local musicians.

Related: Top Art Museums In Philadelphia Area