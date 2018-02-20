PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local kids are learning life lessons and new skills thanks to a special dance program at one of the Philadelphia’s most popular theaters.

The BalletX exchange program lets dancers give in-classroom dance lessons to students throughout Philadelphia.

“Dance is an outlet for a lot of young people to be amazing. To believe in themselves,” said Ballet X’s Chanel Holland.

She says BalletX works with more than 200 student while teaching them dance skills, to help propel them through life.

“The confidence level that these children have when they leave our dance exchange program and go on into the world whether it’s to be dancers, lawyers, doctors, they know they can do it,” Holland said. “There is nothing in this world that they can’t do.”

Willa Hollerbush, a third grader at Bache-Martin Elementary School in Fairmount, says through dancing she’s learned persistence and patience.

“You try until you get it, and eventually you get it,” she said.

Dancing’s taught Willa some other things about herself too.

“Dancing can help you get all your feelings out and it can make you feel really happy,” she said.

All of the kid’s hard work culminates with a dance recitals this week at the Prince Theater.