PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many have searched for the secret to longevity — from exercising to eating right. But, would you believe booze beats exercise?

Scientists at the University of California found two glasses of wine or beer a day reduced your risk of premature death by 18 percent, compared to just 11 percent for daily exercise.

“I’m a little surprised by that, but it makes me pretty happy about my lifestyle,” joked Matthew Hendricks of Philadelphia.

The same study found coffee can help your cause as well — with two cups a day cutting your risk by ten percent.

Thin may be in, except in your 70’s, when science says being a little overweight is actually better.

So, what’s the most effective way to extend your life?

“Less stress?” guessed Derron Upchurch.

“I would say self-love and happiness,” added Ashley Williams.

How about a hobby? Just two hours a day doing what you love dropped your death risk by a whopping 21 percent!

So, go ahead and get living!

