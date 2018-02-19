SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Crews were called out to an ambulance company fire in South Jersey, early Monday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out at Woodstown Ambulance and Rescue on Maple Court, just off East Avenue in Woodstown, Salem County.
Authorities say the 911 calls first came in at around 4 a.m. Neighbors say they heard several explosions.
It took about an hour and a half for crews to place the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported. However, the company lost all six ambulances that were inside.
Other ambulance companies will cover emergency calls until the vehicles can be replaced.