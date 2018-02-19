By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was Black Panther running away with the box-office crown.

The action-adventure thriller starring Chadwick Boseman as the superheroic title character earned a whopping, estimated $192 million on its debut on President’s Day weekend.

That represents the fifth largest opening in movie history.

The animated holdover, Peter Rabbit, was a distant second with just over $17 million.

And third place went to last weekend’s leader, the erotic thriller, Fifty Shades Freed, with just under $17 million.

One other new attraction cracked the top ten: the animated comedy, Early Man, which took in $3 million, good for a seventh-place finish.

All told, industry-wide totals, thanks to Black Panther, were nearly double those of last weekend, and were also well ahead of the counterpart weekend a year ago.

