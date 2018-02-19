VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (CBS) — Some local community college students baked a birthday cake in honor of George Washington on President’s Day and they did so by using his wife’s special recipe.
The students of The Culinary Arts Institute of Montgomery County Community College baked the cake using former First Lady Martha Washington’s “Great Cake” recipe and they also made 500 cupcakes, which they served to visitors at Valley Forge National Historical Park.
Comments
Vittoria WoodillMore from Vittoria Woodill