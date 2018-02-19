By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local TV

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (CBS) — Some local community college students baked a birthday cake in honor of George Washington on President’s Day and they did so by using his wife’s special recipe.

The students of The Culinary Arts Institute of Montgomery County Community College baked the cake using former First Lady Martha Washington’s “Great Cake” recipe and they also made 500 cupcakes, which they served to visitors at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch