PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local nonprofit is encouraging kids to get up, get out and get active for a good cause.
The Smith Memorial Playground at Fairmount Park opened its gates to kids and parents on Monday for a day of free and unstructured play.
“We have activity stations with face painting,” said Marissa Reale. “We have word searches; we have coloring; we have a wonderful DJ with fun music.”
The free day of play was made possible through the childhood cancer advocacy non-profit With Purpose, as they look to make sure kids with cancer have access to safe and effective treatment options.
Reale says the day is meant to educate parents and children about the therapeutic value of play.
“It is community-led and youth-led,” she said. “The connection is there and we’re so happy to be able to help provide them with a chance to play and be themselves and just enjoy being a kid.”
During the day, the kids got lots of food, entertainment, made some new friends and even had a visit from the Phillie Phanatic.