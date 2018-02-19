PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Museum of the American Revolution is celebrating George Washington’s birthday on Monday, just a day after a multi-alarm fire devastated several buildings nearby in Old City.
The President’s Day weekend celebration was supposed to take place all weekend but the fire at 3rd and Chestnut curtailed that, forcing the museum to close to patrons on Sunday, but not to those displaced from condos and hotel rooms across the street. The museum’s Michelle Presnall says 60 people were sheltered at the museum, and fed, until they could find other accomodations.
“We’re here for the community, and i think it’s really important that we get out and show that we’re part of this community by helping people in this way. And we’ve such great revitalization in Old City recently so it’s really a shame that something like this happened.”
The museum has reopened but streets are still cordoned off in the area, and many businesses in the neighbhorhood area are expected to take a hit.