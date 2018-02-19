TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Just 34 days into his new administration, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has laid out plans for his first bill signing.
Murphy will sign a women’s health, Planned Parenthood funding bill on Wednesday in Trenton, with the national leader of Planned Parenthood.
During a tele-town hall conference, the Democratic governor promised to restore funding for women’s health services that was cut under Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
“As a state, we need to get back to standing for the right things, again,” Murphy said.
He will sign a two-bill package that would restore $7.5 million for women’s health centers and expand eligibility for people to get family planning services under Medicaid. Murphy says it’s not only “the right thing to do, it’s smart. For every dollar we invest in family planning, you get $7 of savings in the long run in associated costs, everything from unintended pregnancies, to prevention of sexually transmitted infections and disease.”
Planned Parenthood says it had to close six of 58 clinics in New Jersey, and reduce hours at a dozen others, because of the cuts during the Christie Administration.