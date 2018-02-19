PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of what is currently I-95 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be re-designated as I-295 in August.
Officials say several exit numbers in New Jersey in Pennsylvania will be renumbered. The changed exit numbers will be featured with “Old Exit” number signs for at least one year to help drivers adjust to the changes.
The project is explained as the following:
“The approved redesignation also includes the conversion of 1.7 miles of the PA Turnpike (currently I‐276) as I‐95 North (toward New York) / South (toward Philadelphia) from the newly constructed interchange to the Delaware River Bridge midspan. I‐95 will then continue along the NJ Turnpike North (toward New York) / South (toward Philadelphia) for approximately 15 miles to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 7A, where I‐95 officially exists today. Many of the signs associated with this conversion have already been installed and covered, but will be supplemented with new signage and uncovered by late August 2018.”
Stage 1 of the PA Turnpike and I-95 Interchange changes will be completed and open to traffic in August.
