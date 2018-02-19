PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An innocent woman is in the hospital after getting caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Grays Ferry, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police tell CBS3 the 59-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2700 block of Reed Street around 8 p.m. Monday.
That’s when someone started firing more than 20 shots, hitting the woman in the arm.
Police say the woman is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.