Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities continue to search for clues into the disappearance of a local couple who went missing 13 years ago.

Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone, Jr. were last seen leaving a bar on Philadelphia’s South Street in the late hours of Feb. 19, 2005.

Investigators say they headed for Petrone’s black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, but neither the couple nor Petrone’s vehicle have been located.

Missing Philadelphia Couple Featured On Popular Cable Show 

The investigation remains open and active.

Authorities continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information about the couple’s whereabouts or for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-8477.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch