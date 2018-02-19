PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities continue to search for clues into the disappearance of a local couple who went missing 13 years ago.
Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone, Jr. were last seen leaving a bar on Philadelphia’s South Street in the late hours of Feb. 19, 2005.
Investigators say they headed for Petrone’s black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, but neither the couple nor Petrone’s vehicle have been located.
Missing Philadelphia Couple Featured On Popular Cable Show
The investigation remains open and active.
Authorities continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information about the couple’s whereabouts or for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-8477.