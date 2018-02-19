PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most brides plan their wedding day down to the second, but it’s safe to say most don’t prepare for what happened to a bride in Rhode Island.
Melissa Rodger’s dream wedding was going according to plan until it came time for the reception.
While she was taking an elevator to the 18th floor of a hotel the elevator got stuck, trapping her for 45 minutes.
A technician eventually got the elevator back up and running.
Melissa missed her cocktail hour but says the mishap is going to make for a great memory.