BETHANY BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A popular Delaware shore town just passed a new ordinance banning people from setting up certain shading equipment on the beach.
You can no longer take large beach tents or canopies on Bethany Beach.
The town council passed the new restrictions in a 6 to 1 vote.
Beachgoers are allowed to set up umbrellas that measure 8 feet in diameter or smaller. “Baby tents” smaller than 36 inches by 36 inches are also acceptable.
The year-round beach ban went into effect on Friday.
The town says it will warn violators instead of citing them for the time being.