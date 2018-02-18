PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of Penn State students danced for 46 straight hours this weekend in State College during the school’s annual THON event.

Money raised helps both children and families in the fight against pediatric cancer.

A handful of PSU alumni in Philadelphia gathered at the Field House in Center City Sunday to watch as this year’s total of $10,151,663.93 raised was revealed.

“It’s an amazing number,” says Joel Shulman. “It’s amazing how much it helps everybody.”

“So, so, so happy,” adds Alexis Simchak.

Simchak danced in THON during her senior year in 2011.

“Probably the best event of the whole year,” she says. “Something all Penn Staters and family and friends look forward to every year.”

Uma Pattarkine and her friends, Kate Rooney and Mia Rendar, all former THON dancers as well, also attended the Final Hours Watch Party in Philly.

“The reason why we’re friends is because we were involved in THON together,” says Pattarkine. “You know, it brings people together no matter where you are.”

“We know what those students went through to accomplish that goal,” adds Rendar, “and we’re really proud of them always.”

THON has now raised close to $160-million since it began in 1973.​