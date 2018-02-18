PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are slick spots in many parts of the Philadelphia region thanks to Saturday night’s wintry mix.

We haven’t seen it in a while but Saturday’s snow reminded many that despite the up and down temperatures it’s still winter.

“It is weird that we are getting snow all of a sudden,” said one woman. “You really don’t know what to expect anymore.”

For the first time in weeks snow fell throughout the region. The snow left about 2-4 inches in Center City, but coated places like Exton, Allentown, and the Poconos in up to a half of foot of snow.

“I want some spring. It’s time for the sun to be out,” said one girl who explained she how was over the snow.

Many people out in these elements were not a fan of these flakes.

Some say this snow surprised them since the day began sunny with mild temperatures.

Christos Catsis of Kensington said, “I wasn’t expecting it to turn so quickly but … eh, Philly weather.”

The good news, if you too are not a fan of winter and snow, a lot of it is expected to melt within hours.

By Sunday morning in Philadelphia it may even look like it never snowed at all.