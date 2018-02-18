PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 people were forced out of their homes or hotel rooms in the middle of the night because of a four alarm fire in Old City.

Firefighters got to 3rd and Chestnut at around 3 a.m. Sunday when the fire picked up in intensity, with flames shooting out of the front windows and the roof pf the building.

The building had a restaurant space on street level with apartments above, and people like Craig Schmitt were forced out. He says he heard his alarm and his neighbor was startled.

“He was awaken by a loud boom and he said his whole building shook,” said Schmitt.

Nearby buildings, including the Independence Park Hotel, were also evacuated.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says some people nearby didn’t even leave when the alarms went off.

“We found another building where people had not evacuated and so we got them out,” he said.

Thiel says no one was hurt and it took close to four hours to get the fire under control.