CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Camden County Police are currently searching for a missing Centerville teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Giannie Lewis was reported missing from her home on the 600 block of Tilghman Drive.

She is described as a black female, five feet four inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers and is known to frequent the area of 5th and Royden streets.

Camden police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call their tip line at (856)-757-7042

