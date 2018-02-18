BENSALEM, P.a. (CBS) — Police Bensalem Township are investigating a man is found shot Sunday night.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. along the 900 block of Bristol Pike.
Police say they responded to calls of a possible shooting and when officers arrived on the scene they located man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ALSO READ: Police: Man Found Dead On Corner In Olney
The victim, an unidentified male, was then transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
So far police have not said if any arrests have been made or if a weapon has been recovered.