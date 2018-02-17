PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The forecast remains on track as we prepare for some winter weather to arrive tonight. We stay dry throughout the day with increasing clouds. Most of the precipitation will occur through the first half of tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon at 4 p.m.

As quickly as the precipitation moves in, it will also move out. We will start to see precipitation moving in between 4-7 p.m. with snow overspreading the I-95 corridor this evening. For areas south and east, including our shore points and central/southern Delaware, this will be purely a rain event and some periods of heavier rain will be possible this evening and tonight. Precipitation will move out by 2 a.m. and skies will gradually clear.

The higher snowfall amounts will occur north and west of Philadelphia with around 1-3″ possible in the city. A lot of the snow that falls along I-95 will melt rather quickly. It will be points north and west where we will have the greatest risk for snow-covered roads and slippery spots into Sunday morning (especially with temperatures dropping below freezing). We will have to watch carefully tonight for potential banding and some heavier snowfall rates. Wherever this sets up, snowfall rates up to 1″ per hour will be possible and road conditions will quickly deteriorate.

Sunshine returns in full by Sunday afternoon and temperatures will warm to near 50 degrees. This will help with quick melting throughout the day.



FORECAST: