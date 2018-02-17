Winter Weather Advisory: For Philadelphia, Suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Poconos 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a student who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” his high school in Camden County, New Jersey.

Jacob Finkelstein, 18, allegedly made the false threats during school hours on February 9 at Eastern Regional High School.

Authorities say multiple students heard Finkelstein state that he was going to “shoot up the school.”

Finkelstein was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree false public alarm and one count of third-degree terroristic threats.

Authorities say no weapons were found at Finkelstein’s home during the course of the investigation.

He is being held at Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

