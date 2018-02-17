PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia 76ers’ great Maurice Cheeks has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cheeks was among 13 names announced as finalists for the Class of 2018 Saturday during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Since 1978, Cheeks has been involved with the NBA as either a player or a coach, including 11 seasons as a player with the Sixers (1978-89) and parts of four seasons as the team’s head coach (2005-09).

Cheeks is a four-time NBA All-Star (1983, 1986-1988), a four-time NBA All-Defensive team selection (1983-86), and a member of the Sixers’ championship team in 1983. After a 15-year professional playing career, Cheeks retired fifth on the NBA career list for both assists (7,392) and steals (2,310).

Cheeks also is the only coach in NCAA history to be named Conference Coach of the Year in four different conferences.

He is currently an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chris Webber, who played for the Sixers for parts of three seasons (2004-07), also was among this year’s finalists.

The Class of 2018 will be announced on Saturday, March 31 at a press conference in San Antonio prior to the NCAA Men’s Final Four.