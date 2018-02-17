Winter Weather Advisory: For Philadelphia, Suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Poconos 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday
Filed Under:AAA Mid-Atlantic, gas prices, Pain At The Pump

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gas prices across the Philadelphia region have dropped again, but analysts say higher prices are on the horizon.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Philadelphia on Saturday was $2.82, down three cents from last week. But that’s an increase of 30 cents from this same time last year.

In New Jersey, motorists were paying $2.67. That’s also down three cents from last week. But drivers were paying $2.33 for gas in the Garden State at this time last year.

The national average gas price Saturday was $2.53, down six cents from a week earlier. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.29.

Crude oil prices have remained lower and oil and gas supplies have risen, but AAA expects a change soon and a spike in the year’s second quarter with refinery maintenance reducing output and the switch to more expensive summer blend gasoline.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch