PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday marked National Cafe Au Lait Day, or better known as National Latte Day, so we checked out a Center City coffee shop that’s brewing some up.

At Parliament Coffee, next to city hall in Philadelphia, coffee is king. The espresso drinks are made with beans from Nicaragua and crafted to offer a “coffee-forward taste.”

Parliament’s training manager Brian Tucker explained what that means for customers.

“If you’re looking for a traditional, like Italian style drink beverage, whether that be an espresso, macchiato, double macchiato, this is a place you want to come get it,” he said.

Something you might not know, a traditional Italian macchiato is two or three shots of espresso with a little steamed milk.

Tucker says if you’re looking for a more flavored espresso drink, the baristas will find something for you.

