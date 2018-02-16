OREGON (CBS) – A farm in Oregon is getting a lot of attention because of the unusual bond between two different types of animals.
Norman Vizina raises about 110 goats and he also owns a zebra named Zinfandel.
What’s so fascinating is that Zinfandel guards the goats like a guard dog.
The owner says she’s extremely protective of them and drivers passing by can’t get over it.
He says they sometimes stop to take pictures.
The owner says the zebra will kick, bite and ram anyone that threatens the goats.
That’s some serious protection.