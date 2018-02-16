PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Get ready for some Saturday snow!
Cold air moving in to start Saturday and it will time perfectly with a system cutting by to our south. Snow will break out across the area by late afternoon or early evening. Plan for it to begin as early as 4 p.m., which could put a damper on some delayed Valentine’s dinner plans.
The heaviest snow will fall between 5 p.m. and midnight, and even though the ground is warm, snowfall rates may be intense–as high as .5-1″ per hour, meaning the snow could pile up quickly.
It will be a heavy, wet, slushy snow and the roads should initially respond well, but could get messy as the evening wears on, especially to the northwest.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the northwest suburbs, where 3-6″ will fall.
In the city and nearby suburbs of Delaware County and South Jersey, expect 1-3″ and then a mix or changeover to rain. Mainly rain will fall close to the coast.
The system should wrap up quickly after midnight and Mother Nature will help melt the snow quickly.
We’re back to near 50 degrees on Sunday and nearing 70 by early next week.