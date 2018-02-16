PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A middle school in Philadelphia is on lockdown Friday morning after a report of a possible gun on school grounds.
Wagner Middle School at Chelten Avenue and 18th Street was placed on lockdown, just before 9 a.m.
Philadelphia police say a student reported to the principal that he saw another student in possession of a gun.
Officers are currently searching the school class by class.
No weapons have been found. The school remains on lockdown.
