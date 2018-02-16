Winter Storm Watch: For Philadelphia Suburbs, Lehigh Valley And Poconos 7 P.M. Saturday Until 5 A.M. Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A middle school in Philadelphia is on lockdown Friday morning after a report of a possible gun on school grounds.

Wagner Middle School at Chelten Avenue and 18th Street was placed on lockdown, just before 9 a.m.

Philadelphia police say a student reported to the principal that he saw another student in possession of a gun.

 

Officers are currently searching the school class by class.

No weapons have been found. The school remains on lockdown.

This is a developing story stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

 

